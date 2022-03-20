Here’s Reported Reason Trevor Story Chose Red Sox Over Rockies

NESN Logo Sign In

Trevor Story wants to win.

The All-Star shortstop reportedly agreed to a six-year deal worth $140 million with the Boston Red Sox on Sunday after spending his first six Major League Baseball seasons with the Colorado Rockies.

There were several teams interested in Story’s services, but at the end of the day, it was the Red Sox who got their right-handed bat.

Reports indicate Story will play second base and Xander Bogaerts will remain at shortstop, something that clearly didn’t deter the former from deciding on Boston. In fact, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the Rockies offered Story more money than the Red Sox.

“The Rockies, Story’s longtime team, was willing to pay more than the $140M he got from Boston,” Heyman tweeted Sunday. “However, Story is said to see Boston as a better chance to win.”

The Red Sox are a season removed from reaching the American League Championship Series, in which they brought the Houston Astros to six games, so there certainly is reason for optimism in Boston ahead of the 2022 season.