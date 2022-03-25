Here’s When MLB.com Believes Triston Casas Will Debut For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Triston Casas is getting closer to his Major League Baseball debut with the Boston Red Sox.

It’s unclear when exactly we’ll see the top prospect, but MLB.com predicted it could be as early as this season that fans will watch Casas at Fenway Park.

Sam Dykstra published a piece Friday breaking down when he thinks the Top 100 prospects will get to MLB. While he believes some will crack the roster for Opening Day, others, like Casas, is predicted to be donning a Red Sox uniform midseason (June, July or August).

Here’s Dykstra’s explanation:

Boston was rumored to be involved in the Freddie Freeman sweepstakes but ultimately didn’t make an aggressive enough offer because of the presence of Bobby Dalbec and the charging Casas. If it all clicks, Casas has a better ceiling than Dalbec, considering his own prodigious power and much better overall hit tool. He can also be a defensive asset at the cold corner, and after reaching Triple-A Worcester at the tail end of 2021, he’ll be just a short drive down the Mass Pike away from bringing those tools to the Fens.

Dalbec struggled at the beginning of the 2021 season but found his stride in the second half, specifically after Kyle Schwarber was acquired by the Red Sox.

Casas has had eyes on him for years and now that he’s on the doorstep of MLB, we’re sure fans will be keeping tabs on him with the Worcester Red Sox.