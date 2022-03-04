Hockey East Championship Preview: Northeastern, UConn Women Battle

NESN Logo Sign In

The college hockey postseason is upon us, and part of the NCAA women’s tournament field will be set when the winner of the Hockey East tournament is crowned Saturday.

Here’s the info for the championship game, followed by a look at what’s on the line:

Women’s Hockey East Championship Info

When: Saturday, March 5 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Matthews Arena (Northeastern)

TV: NESN+

No. 3 Northeastern will look to continue its dominance — not just throughout the NCAA this season, but on a more acute level in Hockey East. Northeastern, which enters the tournament at 28-4-2, has played in six consecutive Hockey East Finals and is seeking its fifth-straight title.

NU suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 overtime loss to Wisconsin in the national championship in 2021. In the beginning of its quest for redemption, top-seeded Northeastern has bested Merrimack (8-0) and Maine (3-1) en route to the Hockey East title game.

UConn, which entered as the third seed, has knocked off Boston University (3-1) and 10th-ranked Vermont (3-1) heading into the title game. But UConn has struggled against its Husky counterparts this season, with a 0-2-1 record. After an early season 3-2 loss to Northeastern, the sides ended the regular season in a home-and-home series, battling to a 4-4 tie and a 5-0 Northeastern win.

Northeastern boasts a loaded roster with star netminder Aerin Frankel, defender Skylar Fontaine and forward Alina Mueller, all of whom were named finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award for the top player in Division I women’s hockey. Forward Maureen Murphy, a transfer from Providence who leads the nation in goals, did not crack the list of finalists but obviously packs a punch for Northeastern’s offense.