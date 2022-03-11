Hockey East Reveals Men’s All-Star Teams As Tournament Continues

NESN Logo Sign In

Hockey East on Friday announced its All-Star teams for the 2021-22 season. The teams are compiled based on votes from the league’s 11 head coaches.

Northeastern dominated the first team, with three of six players hailing from Huntington Avenue. But the true standout was Massachusetts star Bobby Trivigno, who was the only unanimous selection.

Here’s a breakdown of the men’s Hockey East All-Star teams:

First Team

G: Devon Levi, Northeastern

D: Jordan Harris, Northeastern

D: Scott Morrow, Massachusetts

F: Aidan McDonough, Northeastern

F: Bobby Trivigno, Massachusetts

F: Ryan Tverberg, UConn

Second Team

G: Owen Savory, UMass Lowell

D: Declan Carlile, Merrimack

D: Domenick Fensore, Boston University

F: Jachym Kondelik, UConn

F: Jack McBain, Boston College

F: Wilmer Skoog, Boston University

Third Team

G: Matt Murray, Massachusetts

D: Max Crozier, Providence

D: Matthew Kessell, Massachusetts

D: Jack St. Ivany, Boston College

F: Brett Berard, Providence

F: Carl Berglund, UMass Lowell

F: Andre Lee, UMass Lowell.

Year-end awards, including Player, Rookie and Coach of the Year, will be announced Monday. Meanwhile, Hockey East men’s tournament play continues this weekend.