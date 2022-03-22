Hornets Sign Ex-Celtic Fan Favorite Isaiah Thomas To New Contract

Thomas found a home for the rest of the 2021-22 season

Isaiah Thomas has been trying to prove all season why he still belongs in the NBA.

It looks like Thomas has finally done so, reportedly signing a deal with the Charlotte Hornets for the remainder of the season.

“The Hornets are signing guard Isaiah Thomas to a new contract for the remainder of the season,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania tweeted.

“After (10-day contracts) with (Los Angeles) Lakers, (Dallas Mavericks), Hornets, Thomas finds home in Charlotte where he’s averaged 10 points and assumed a leadership role,” Charania continued, noting how the Hornets have went 7-2 since first signing Thomas.

Thomas shared a tweet of his own Monday night pertaining to the news: “SLOW GRIND!!!!!”

The Hornets and Thomas appear to have found a mutually beneficial situation.

