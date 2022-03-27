How Bruce Arians Celebrated Tom Brady Returning To Buccaneers

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruce Arians can wait a little longer before he has to start worrying about the Buccaneers’ quarterback situation.

For a little over a month, it looked like Tampa Bay was going to have to find a new signal-caller through either free agency, a trade or the 2022 NFL Draft. But the organization was able to remove that item from the to-do list when Tom Brady came out of his short-lived retirement and announced his intent to play in the upcoming campaign.

Brady revealed the plan for his NFL comeback two weeks ago, but the excitement still hasn’t worn off for Arians. The Buccaneers head coach has been treating himself to a few more adult beverages than usual knowing TB12 will be quarterbacking Tampa Bay for at least one more season.

“They know what Tom brings and we got a shot for another ring. And that’s it. That’s bottom line,” Arians told NFL Network’s Steve Wyche, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk. “It’s all about the ring again. Not reloading, not seeing who’s going to do this, who’s going to do that, how we are we going to fit this guy in. Everybody knows their role again right now. …The smile really hasn’t come off my face. I’m drinking too much, but other than that it’s been a constant celebration. It was huge for us to have Tom back.”

What surely would wipe the smile off Arians’ face is Brady returned to the NFL, only to ditch the Buccaneers for an interstate rival. But fortunately for Arians and Tampa Bay, there reportedly is “nothing happening” between Brady and the Miami Dolphins.