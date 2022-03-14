How Bruce Arians Reacted To Tom Brady Unretiring, Rejoining Buccaneers

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady is back, and Bruce Arians is one happy guy.

Arians reacted to Brady’s announcement Sunday that he is unretiring and returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with “total excitement,” the head coach told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

#Bucs coach Bruce Arians, on Tom Brady coming out of retirement: ?Total excitement." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2022

Arians texted a similarly celebratory statement to The MMQB’s Albert Breer: “LFG” followed by two whiskey glass emojis.

Asked @BruceArians for @TomBrady reaction.



His text back was simple and to the point: "LFG ??" — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 14, 2022

Brady’s retirement from the NFL lasted just 40 days. During that period, Arians fielded a litany of Brady-related questions, saying at the NFL Scouting Combine that he would welcome the quarterback back to Tampa Bay if he chose to continue his career.

“If Tom wants to come back, we’re open arms, brother,” Arians told ESPN’s Jeff Darlington earlier this month. “I don’t think it’s going to happen, and we have to prepare for next year.”