How Bruce Cassidy Feels About Bruins Acquiring Hampus Lindholm In Trade

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy knows the price to pay was high for the organization’s newest defenseman Hampus Lindholm, but Boston’s bench boss nevertheless is enthusiastic about Saturday’s trade with the Anaheim Ducks.

The Bruins acquired Lindholm for three picks, including a 2022 first-rounder, as well as young defenseman Uhro Vaakaneinen and veteran John Moore. Given the price of acquisition, general manager Don Sweeney quickly came to terms on an extension for Lindholm, already locking the 28-year-old blue liner in for eight seasons.

“We’re a better team today,” Cassidy said Sunday, the first time he spoke with the media after the trade, in a team-provided video. “He’s (Lindholm) a legitimate top-four resume, National Hockey League. He’s playoff-tested. Still young. Left side.”

Cassidy acknowledged how Lindholm will play either on the top-line pairing with Charlie McAvoy or second-line group. Brandon Carlo and Matt Grzelcyk will be the other two defensemen in the top four spots, and Cassidy expects to shuffle those four to see what works best.

Lindholm will not play for the Bruins on Monday in Montreal, but is expected to make his debut Thursday.

“Like I said, it’s a real good add for us,” Cassidy continued. “Obviously, this time of year, anytime of year, you got to pay the price for a good player. (Vaakaneinen) will get a chance now in Anaheim. He was practicing here, coming around, Johnny (Moore) isn’t practicing, but both good people we lose in the deal.

“But we gain a guy that’s excited to come here. We exchanged some texts yesterday. I think he’s ready to get here and get get going,” Cassidy added.