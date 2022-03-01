How Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Feels About ‘Streaky Player’ Label

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins currently are tied for the NHL’s longest active win streak with five, and Jake DeBrusk is a major reason why.

DeBrusk registered seven goals and two assists over the Black and Gold’s last five contests. Three of those goals found the back of the net Monday night in Los Angeles, where DeBrusk scored his first career hat trick in the Bruins’ 7-0 victory over the Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

Speaking with the media after Boston’s latest triumph, DeBrusk was reminded he’s often viewed as a “streaky” player who puts up points in bunches, but also will go cold for a lengthy stretch. It’s not exactly an endorsement, but DeBrusk tried to put a positive spin on it.

“That’s actually a funny way of looking at it,” DeBrusk told reporters, per The Boston Globe. “I think it means that I have the attributes to do it, if that makes any sense. But this is the best thing in the world and it’s hard to do that every night. Even the top guys on each team have off-nights, or off-swings, or things like that, but I sure like it when things are going like this.”

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy also explained why the label shouldn’t be looked at as a knock on DeBrusk, or any other player who’s tagged with it.

“I think streaky can work both ways,” Cassidy told reporters. “It just depends. As long as you get on enough of them, right, and get your numbers at the end of the year. Some guys just get like that.

“I don’t think it’s a negative thing if you eventually get your goals and points and you’re still working through your tough stretches. When people don’t work through their tough stretches, then they’re labeled inconsistent as well. So that’s something he’ll have to sort through if he does get into one of those valleys again. But let’s enjoy the peak right now.”