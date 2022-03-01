How Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Went About Choosing Hat Trick Memento

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins added to their hat collection Monday night in Los Angeles.

DeBrusk became the fourth Bruins player to record a hat trick this season when he potted Boston’s first three goals in its 7-0 win over the Kings at Crypto.com Arena. It marked the first career NHL hat trick for DeBrusk, who put up a combined seven goals and two assists over the course of the Bruins’ five-game win streak.

As is tradition when a Bruins player scores a hat trick, DeBrusk had the opportunity to pick out one of the hats that was thrown onto the ice after he netted his third goal of the game. The cap DeBrusk chose served as somewhat of an ode to the 25-year-old’s father Louie, a former NHL player who now works as an Edmonton Oilers color analyst.

“Pasta (David Pastrnak) pretty much tried to grab me and get me out there to pick something,” DeBrusk told reporters, per The Boston Globe. “I know my dad’s a big hunter. No cowboy hats, but I think my dad will like the camo one, for sure.”

DeBrusk won’t have much time to celebrate his latest accomplishment. The Bruins will play the second leg of a back-to-back Tuesday night when they visit the Anaheim Ducks.