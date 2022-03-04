How Can Patriots Replace J.C. Jackson If Cornerback Leaves In Free Agency?

NESN Logo Sign In

One of the New England Patriots’ best and most important defensive players seems destined to sign elsewhere this offseason.

The Patriots are not expected to place the franchise tag on star cornerback J.C. Jackson, according to a report Friday from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian confirmed that report, adding that New England has been “reticent to commit significant long-term money to their top cornerback.”

“(It) comes down to this: The team doesn’t feel Jackson is worth the price of the one-year franchise tag ($17.3 million guaranteed next season) or what it would take to secure him on a multi-year deal,” Guregian wrote. “… It’s possible that if Jackson doesn’t get the money he’s looking for on the market, the two sides could revisit talks. But that doesn’t seem likely at this stage.”

These reports also indicate head coach Bill Belichick doesn’t believe he can get an ample return by tagging and then trading Jackson. If he leaves in free agency, the Patriots likely will receive a third-round compensatory draft pick in 2023.

Other outlets had previously reported that a franchise tag for Jackson was unlikely.

Is Jackson peak Stephon Gilmore, capable of automatically erasing the opponent’s No. 1 pass-catcher on a weekly basis? No. At least, he has not proven to be thus far in his career, notably struggling in matchups with division rival Stefon Diggs. That could be why the Patriots reportedly are hesitant to pay him an elite-level salary.

But when it comes to disrupting passes and generating turnovers, few NFL players can match Jackson’s production. The 26-year-old leads the league in interceptions (25) since he debuted as an undrafted rookie in 2018, and he ranked second in picks (eight) and first in passes defended (23) this season, earning him Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors for the first time. He’s one of the NFL’s premier ball hawks and likely will be paid as such, especially in a free agent class that’s light on top-tier cornerback talent.