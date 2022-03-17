How Celtics’ Win Against Warriors Impacted Eastern Conference Standings

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics earned their sixth win in their last seven games Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors and in doing so jumped a spot in the highly-competitive Eastern Conference standings.

Boston, now 42-28 on the season after its 110-88 victory over the Warriors, holds the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. It is the first time this season the Celtics have ranked fourth or higher. If the postseason were to start Thursday morning, the Celtics would host the fifth-seeded Chicago Bulls in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Celtics fans may recall how Boston lost each of its first two games this season en route to losing five of its first seven. The Green have chased ever since with a strong mid-season run catapulting them out of the play-in tournament and now into position to host a postseason round.

The Miami Heat remain four games up on the Celtics for the No. 1 overall season. Boston is a mere one game back of the third-seeded Philadelphia 76ers and 1.5 games back of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Celtics return to action Friday against the Sacramento Kings, the second game of a four-game road trip with the Denver Nuggets (Sunday) and Oklahoma City Thunder (Monday).