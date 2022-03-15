How Did Rob Gronkowski React To Tom Brady Return? Rob Ninkovich Has Comical Impression

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady announced he would be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and it elicited a thrilled reaction from head coach Bruce Arians, general manager Jason Licht along with many of Brady’s Tampa Bay teammates.

And while Rob Gronkowski will be a free agent when the league year begins Wednesday, it wouldn’t be a major shock to hear that the trusted tight end also was excited by the development.

Perhaps all you need to do is listen to ex-Patriot and current ESPN analyst Rob Ninkovich’s impression of Gronkowski to really understand how Brady’s No. 1 target reacted to the news.

“Yo, yo, Tom? What’s up? What’s up, baby?,” Ninkovich impersonated during an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Monday. “Yeah. Yeah. You want to throw touchdowns still to me? In the red zone?

“Yo, we’re going to be beasts out there. Yeah. Tom. Yeah. I’m in,” Ninkovich mimicked. “Let’s go, baby!”

You can watch the video here.

Reports have since indicated that the Buccaneers believe they are in a good spot to re-sign Gronkowski given the return of Brady. NBC Sports’ Peter King also believes Gronkowski will return to Tampa Bay if Brady asks him to do so.