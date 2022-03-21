How Don Sweeney Viewing Rest Of Trade Deadline After Hampus Lindholm Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

Don Sweeney filled one of Boston’s biggest holes in a trade for Hampus Lindholm on Saturday, but the Bruins general manager is continuing to keep his phone on ahead of the NHL trade deadline Monday at 3 p.m. ET.

“We’re looking at every possible situation to add to our group,” Sweeney said during a press conference Sunday, per a team-provided video.

In order to land Lindholm, who Boston ended up signing to an eight-year extension, the Bruins traded three future draft picks, including a 2022 first-rounder, defensemen Uhro Vaakaneinen and veteran John Moore. That deal somewhat limits Boston’s future assets, as noted by Sweeney, but overall doesn’t take the organization out of the running for another move.

“I mean, obviously, we’ve given up future assets that affect decision making and where I sit today and in the next few days. But we’re going to still continue to look and see if we can improve our team,” Sweeney said. “We’re comfortable where our team is at and how they’re playing, injuries aside, and the unknown. But yeah, I mean, I want to continue to explore it over the next two days.”

One specific potential trade could be that of Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk, who publicly requested a trade earlier this season. Sweeney shared the Bruins still are looking to accommodate said request, but only if it makes sense for the organization, too.

“I’ll continue to explore. I don’t think Jake’s changed his opinion,” Sweeney said. “But that doesn’t mean it happens. I’ve said that since Day 1. If I can make it fit for the Boston Bruins and help our team — Jake’s helping our team, so I certainly would only do it for the fact that’s going to help our team.”

The Bruins will return to the ice Monday against the Montreal Canadiens