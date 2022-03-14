How Gisele Bündchen Reacted To Tom Brady Ending NFL Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

Gisele Bündchen, the supermodel wife of Tom Brady, publicly shared a supportive tone Sunday when the 44-year-old quarterback announced that he would be returning for a 23rd NFL season.

Just days before the start of the NFL’s new league year, Brady, who initially announced he would be stepping away Feb. 1, revealed he will be back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022.

Bündchen responded with excitement on social media.

“Here we go again! Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!,” Bündchen commented on Brady’s Instagram post announcing his return.

It previously was reported that Bündchen was a major reason behind Brady’s initial retirement with one report even expressing that she “laid down the law.” Brady, when first announcing he would be stepping away, shared how he was looking forward to spending more time with his family.

On Sunday, Brady acknowledged how he was not yet ready to leave the field.

“These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now,” Brady wrote.