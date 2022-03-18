How Jack Studnicka Plans To Make Impact On Bruins’ Top Line

NESN Logo Sign In

Jack Studnicka is ready to make the most of his big chance.

The Boston Bruins center explained to reporters Friday how he plans to make a positive impact during his stint on the team’s top forward line. Patrice Bergeron normally would occupy that spot in the middle, but an upper-body injury will sideline him for a second consecutive game Friday night when the Bruins visit the Winnipeg Jets. The Boston captain’s absence creates an opportunity for Studnicka, 23, to showcase his talents, and he intends to do just that.

“Grateful for the opportunity … obviously it’s a big opportunity for myself,” Studnicka said at a press conference following morning skate. “I haven’t played with Marchy (Brad Marchand), I don’t think, at all. Hopefully the chemistry’s there and just try to win my fair share of puck battles, be good in the D-zone, get them the puck because obviously they’re two really good players and hopefully use my skill set with them and hopefully we read off each other and things go well.”

Studnicka has appeared in just 10 games this season and 32 in his NHL career. Nevertheless, he’ll resist any urge to alter his playing style in order to fit with his veteran linemates.

“You don’t want to change your game too much,” Studnicka said. “Just go in there, play your own game. Prepare the same way, approach the game the same way and hopefully you gel with your line-mates and your legs are going, and you’re able to create chemistry and hopefully produce.”

Instead, he believes talking to Marchand and Jake DeBrusk during the game will be key to helping their newly formed unit gel.

“A lot of communication on the bench,” Studnicka said. “After each shift (we) kind of talk about ‘maybe I was there,’ ‘I didn’t see that,’ things like that. Just learning the tendencies: little things like where they like to go on a breakout or where they are in the offensive zone without the puck. I think communication is going to be big for that.