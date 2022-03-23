How Malcolm Butler Reportedly Feels About Joining Patriots

Butler is 'genuinely thrilled' to be back

by

The New England Patriots made waves when they brought in cornerback Malcolm Butler for a workout. On Wednesday, they reportedly signed the 32-year-old to a two-year deal.

The last time Butler put on a Patriots uniform he was benched in Super Bowl LII, leading to an interesting reunion in 2022. That said, it does not appear as if Butler has mixed emotions about his new team.

“Was told that Malcolm Butler is genuinely thrilled to return to Foxborough. And the fact that he has a two-year contract should allow him to minimize distractions,” The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin tweeted.

The details that led to the controversy in Super Bowl LII are still largely unknown, but it appears that the two sides are ready to work together again.

