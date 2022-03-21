How Matt Ryan Trade To Colts Will Impact Both Patriots, Tom Brady

NESN Logo Sign In

Continuing what’s become a trend this offseason, another of the New England Patriots’ AFC foes improved its quarterback situation Monday.

After enduring an underwhelming season from Carson Wentz, the Indianapolis Colts swung a trade for longtime Atlanta Falcons starter and former NFL MVP Matt Ryan, giving up a third-round draft pick in return.

The soon-to-be 37-year-old Ryan is nowhere near MVP-caliber at this stage in his career, but he should be able to provide steadier QB play than Wentz, whose late struggles this season helped tank the Colts’ postseason aspirations. Needing to win just one of their final two games to secure a wild-card spot, they lost to the Las Vegas Raiders and last-place Jacksonville Jaguars, with Wentz playing poorly in both defeats.

With a stout offensive line, one of the NFL’s most formidable rushing attacks (led by unanimous All-Pro Jonathan Taylor) and a defense that ranked eighth in Football Outsiders’ DVOA and 11th in points allowed, the modest bump from Wentz to Ryan could be enough to push Indy back into the crowded AFC playoff picture.

The same is true for the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns, who added Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson, respectively, to playoff-caliber rosters within the past two weeks. This offseason has featured an unprecedented amount of big-name quarterback movement, and nearly all of that talent has flowed toward the AFC.

The conference now features this star-studded lineup of signal-callers:

Patrick Mahomes

Josh Allen

Joe Burrow

Justin Herbert

Lamar Jackson

Russell Wilson

Deshaun Watson

Derek Carr

Matt Ryan