How Might Aaron Rodgers Feel About Davante Adams Trade? Report Offers Insight

The initial report announcing the trade of Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders was immediately met with one common question: What does Aaron Rodgers think about all this?

The Packers quarterback agreed to return to Green Bay just over a week ago, and it prompted many to feel Adams would then return alongside him. Well, given the development Thursday, that obviously won’t be the case.

And Rodgers actually knew about it before signing his own contract.

“While Aaron Rodgers was negotiating his contract, he knew Davante Adams would never play for the Packers again,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted after breaking the news. “The situation was too far gone. Something had to give. And when Adams informed (Green Bay) he wasn’t playing on the tag, talks got fired up. Now. Adams will be on the Raiders.”

Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted how Rodgers’ contract already has been signed.

The Packers reportedly received Las Vegas’ first- and second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Adams is expected to sign a five-year, $141.25 million contract to make him the highest-paid receiver in NFL history.