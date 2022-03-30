How NFL Coaches Are Reacting To Wild Offseason With Loaded AFC

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s been quite the start to the NFL offseason after a number of teams around the league adding talent in the opening days of free agency and others landed big fish on the trade market.

Coaches around the AFC, while speaking with reporters at the NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Fla., spoke about the fireworks.

“Yeah, someone’s used the term ‘arms race,'” Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters, per Patriots.com’s Erik Scalavino. “Is there an arms race in the AFC? I can’t disagree, I guess, at this point, by the moves that have been made.”

The Bills added pass rusher Von Miller, Buffalo’s biggest free-agent signing.

“You’ve got seven or eight elite quarterbacks now in the AFC,” McDermott added. “Usually you have three or four on one side, two or three in the other (conference). So, it’s like, ‘Hey, what’s the next step? Where’s the next competitive advantage?’ That’s what you’re racking your brain over — Is it personnel, strategic, schematics. That’s the fun part and the challenging part of the chess match.”

One of the biggest trades in the NFL was when the Denver Broncos acquired former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson now joins an AFC West that already featured Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert and Las Vegas Raiders’ Derek Carr.

But that was just one landscape-altering move in the conference. The Miami Dolphins traded for All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill while the Raiders gave Carr a formidable target, arguably the best wideout in the game, while trading for ex-Packer Davante Adams. The Chargers added two star defensive players in pass rusher Khalil Mack (trade) and cornerback J.C. Jackson.