How Odell Beckham Jr. Reacted To Matthew Judon’s Patriots Recruiting

Matthew Judon is doing his best to recruit Odell Beckham Jr. to the New England Patriots. At the very least, Beckham respects the hustle.

The free agent wide receiver responded to Judon’s recruiting pitch Tuesday morning on Twitter, saying the Pro Bowl edge rusher deserves a raise for his efforts.

“I see u been recruiting,” Beckham wrote.

Lol they need to gon head and get u a lil raise !! I see u been recruiting — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 22, 2022

Judon also has shot off messages to players like Bobby Wagner, Allen Robinson, Chandler Jones and even Julian Edelman

Beckham is one of the biggest names still available in free agency. The former New York Giants superstar revitalized his career after joining the Los Angeles Rams in November but tore his ACL in Super Bowl LVI, likely sidelining him for at least part of the 2022 season.

The Patriots made a push to sign Beckham before he landed in LA — he admitted he came “very, very, very” close to coming to New England — so there’s a prior connection there. Beckham also has raved about Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in the past.