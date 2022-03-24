How Patriots’ Pro Day Activity Hints At Change To 2022 Coaching Staff

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots have yet to announce their coaching staff for the 2022 season. But their activity on the pre-draft pro day circuit has hinted at one forthcoming change.

Ross Douglas, who was a defensive assistant last season as part of the NFL’s coaching fellowship program, has been spotted working out wide receiver prospects at both Georgia and, most recently, Penn State.

Few Patriots representatives getting a close look at Georgia WR George Pickens.



Missed most of 2021 with a torn ACL. Projected Day 2 pick. pic.twitter.com/tMfsyY0QWh — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) March 16, 2022

Ross Douglas, who is part of the NFL coaching fellowship and on the #Patriots staff, is helping to run wide receiver drills here at Penn State Pro Day. Douglas is listed on the team?s website as a defensive coach. Johan Dotson is considered a top 50 player in this draft. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 24, 2022

While it’s unclear what Douglas’ exact role will be this season, that suggests he’s switching sides of the ball as part of New England’s full-scale offensive reshuffling.

Former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels brought three other Patriots assistants with him when he took over the Raiders, including wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi, who now is the Las Vegas OC. Receivers/kick returners coach Troy Brown still is on staff in New England, so Douglas might not be taking over wideouts full-time, but it appears he’ll at least be assisting with that position group.

The other coaches to join McDaniels in Vegas were offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo and assistant quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree. Longtime running backs coach Ivan Fears reportedly is expected to retire this offseason, though no official announcement has been made on that.