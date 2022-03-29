How Robert Kraft Feels About Patriots’ Unorthodox Coaching Staff Setup

NESN Logo Sign In

Robert Kraft doesn’t know exactly what Bill Belichick is thinking with this new Patriots coaching staff. But he trusts his head coach’s judgment.

Asked Tuesday about New England’s unusual staff configuration, Kraft deferred to Belichick, saying he doesn’t meddle in such matters.

“I think Bill has a unique way of doing things,” the Patriots owner told reporters at the NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Fla., via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “It’s worked out pretty well up to now. I know what I don’t know and I try to stay out of the way of things I don’t know.

“I think he’s pretty good, over 40 years of experience doing it. It doesn’t sometimes look straight line to our fans or myself, but I’m results-oriented.”

Belichick wouldn’t reveal specifics about his staff during his Monday news conference, but the Patriots are expected to enter the 2022 season without an official offensive or defensive coordinator.

It’s not unusual for the Patriots to operate with a de facto coordinator — they haven’t named a DC since Matt Patricia left in 2018, with Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo sharing those duties for the past three seasons — but this would be just the second time in the Belichick era that they’ve gone without an official one on both sides of the ball.