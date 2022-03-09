How To Watch Men’s Hockey East Tournament on NESN and NESN+

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s time for the 2022 Hockey East Tournament, hockey fans.

The tournament, which returns to an all-in format after a two-year departure, will start with the Opening Round on Wednesday.

Northeastern enters the tournament as the No. 1 overall seed for the first time in program history with Massachusetts the No. 2 seed. The Minutemen are 5-1 in the Hockey East Tournament since 2019 en route to last year’s Hockey East title and national championship. UMass Lowell, who has appeared in six of the last eight championships, rounds out the top of the tournament as the No. 3 seed.

NESN and NESN+ will provide plenty of coverage for the men’s Hockey East Tournament. The entire NESN broadcast schedule can be seen below:

Opening Round:

Wednesday, March 9 at 7 p.m. ET on NESN: (9) New Hampshire at (8) Boston College

Wednesday, March 9 at 7 p.m. ET on NESN+: (10) Vermont at (7) Providence

Quarterfinals:

Saturday, March 12 at 4:30 p.m. ET on NESN+: TBD at (3) UMass Lowell

Saturday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NESN+: TBD at (1) Northeastern

Semifinals

* Games will be held at TD Garden

Friday, March 18 at 4 p.m. ET on NESN/NESN+: Semifinal 1: Teams TBD (Simulcasting on both networks)

Friday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NESN+: Semifinal 2: Teams TBD (Bruins-Jets on NESN)