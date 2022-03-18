How To Watch Red Sox, Bruins, Hockey East Tournament Friday On NESN Networks

NESN Logo Sign In

NESN networks’ programming schedule is set to reach a fever pitch before springtime.

Friday’s programming schedule offers sports fans an unprecedented array of live-game action, studio programming and original long-form content. Why not spend the day with New England’s top-rated regional sports network?

The slate begins at 1 p.m. ET when the Boston Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays on NESN and UMass visits Dartmouth in women’s college lacrosse.

The puck drops on the 2022 Hockey East Men’s Tournament semifinals begin with a UConn-Northeastern matchup, which will be simulcast starting at 4 p.m. on NESN and NESN+. “Hockey East Face-Off Live” follows the first semifinal, and you can catch UMass Lowell versus UMass on NESN+ at 7:30 p.m.

The Boston Bruins own the night, as NESN airs full coverage of their game against the Winnipeg Jets. Pregame coverage begins at 7:30 p.m., and puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. The premiere of a Bruins “My Story” episode, in which Linus Ullmark details his path to Boston, closes the jam-packed programming slate at 11:30 p.m.

Here’s when and where to watch Red Sox, Bruins, Hockey East programming and more (all times ET).

FRIDAY ON NESN

1 p.m. — Rays at Red Sox

4 p.m. — Hockey East Men’s Tournament: UConn vs. Northeastern

6:30 p.m. — Hockey East Face-Off Live

7 p.m. — Ultimate Bruins Show

7:30 p.m. — Bruins Face-Off Live

8 p.m. — Bruins at Jets

10:30 pm. — Bruins Overtime Live

11 p.m. — Bruins Postgame Final

11:30 p.m. — Bruins My Story: Linus Ullmark