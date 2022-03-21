How Trent Brown, Mac Jones Reacted To Tackle Re-Signing With Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Trent Brown sounds thrilled to be back with the New England Patriots. And his quarterback is psyched to have him.

After choosing to remain with the Patriots on a new two-year contract after exploring free agency, the mammoth offensive tackle celebrated his decision in an Instagram post.

“Run dat (expletive) bacc!!” Brown wrote.

Brown’s return — which came after he took a free agent visit with the Seattle Seahawks — prompted emphatic reactions from several of his Patriots teammates. Among them: quarterback Mac Jones, who hyped up his big blocker’s return on social media.

Brown and Jones have shared a strong connection since the opening months of the QB’s Patriots tenure. The veteran lineman was the first New England teammate to openly rave about Jones’ potential, saying last June that the first-round draft pick was “going to be special.”

That praise continued throughout Jones’ rookie season and into the following offseason, with Brown declaring shortly before the start of free agency that Jones “is going to be a heck of a quarterback.”

“I think he’s already a heck of a quarterback,” he said on the “Schultz Report” podcast, “and I think the way he works, the way he shows up to work every day, I think he’ll be a great quarterback in no time, especially with the way things are done in New England.”