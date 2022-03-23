How Trevor Story Believes Leaving Colorado Actually Will Help His Game

NESN Logo Sign In

One concern was frequently expressed once it was reported Trevor Story was going to leave the Rockies and join the Red Sox.

Many immediately wondered whether Story’s offense would be able to translate from Coors Field to Fenway Park. After all, it’s a lot easier to put significant air under the baseball in Denver than it is in pretty much every other city across the big leagues.

But Story, who clubbed 158 home runs over the course of six seasons in Colorado, isn’t worried about his offensive output in Boston. In fact, the two-time All-Star believes playing in a new city might help with an important element of his game.

“I think there’s kind of that stigma around Coors Field whether the ball flies, which it certainly does,” Story told reporters as his introductory Red Sox press conference Wednesday morning. “But I think more so the adjustment I have to make is just the toll it takes to play in altitude. I think I’ll feel a little better playing in Boston every night just when it comes to that and the recovery aspect. Other than that, I think baseball is baseball. It’s played the same at every park. That’s just the way I’ve always looked at it.”

Story continued: “Baseball is baseball, kind of no matter where it’s played. We understand that perception, for sure, but we’re just about the ball and looking forward to playing those games.”

As a right-handed hitter, it’s easy to understand why Story isn’t stressing about playing 81 regular-season games in Boston this year. The 29-year-old surely is champing at the bit to terrorize the Green Monster, which sits only 310 feet away from home plate straight down the left-field line.

Story is in line to play his first home game at Fenway Park on April 15 when the Red Sox open up a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins.