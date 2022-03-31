How Tuukka Rask Will Remember Bruins Fans Following Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

Tuukka Rask had quite a lot of time to get used to Bruins fans, considering he spent his entire 15-year NHL career in Boston. Suffice to say you can trust the opinion he offered up on the fanbase when speaking to reporters on Thursday.

Rask, who held a press conference prior to dropping a ceremonial puck in Thursday’s game against the New Jersey Devils, expressed his love for fans of the Black and Gold.

“Great, just great,” Rask said when asked about the fanbase. “I think in any sport, this is just a great city to play for. The fans are very supportive and they’re very into their sports. During the time I was playing, it was great because we were doing good and the house was packed every night. It just brings you that extra energy. They’re always very, very supportive when they run into you around town, saying how much they appreciate what we do on the ice.”

Rask also weighed in from his new perspective off the ice.

“I feel like I have a great relationship with them,” he said. “I’m looking forward to celebrating with a bunch of them in the stands tonight and a bunch of people who are watching at home. Joining them on that side now, we can cheer together and chirp together. It’s great. Happy to be on that side.”

The 35-year-old, who stepped away from his playing career in February citing complications from hip surgery, will be cheering on the Bruins from within the organization, as he revealed Wednesday he will work with the team in a corporate sponsorship/ambassador role.