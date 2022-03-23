How Tyreek Hill Trade To Dolphins Spotlights Patriots’ Biggest Problem

NESN Logo Sign In

Hope that shoulder’s healed up, Jonathan Jones. You’re going to have your hands full this season.

The Miami Dolphins pulled off a stunning blockbuster Wednesday, reportedly trading a bundle of draft picks to the Kansas City Chiefs for superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Miami sent a total of five picks to Kansas City, including the 29th overall selection in this year’s draft, then signed Hill to an enormous four-year, $120 million contract that includes $72.2 million guaranteed, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Chiefs are trading six-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: a 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29), a 2nd-round pick (No. 50) and a 4th-round pick, as well as 4th- and 6th-round picks in the 2023 draft, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

The New York Jets also reportedly made an offer for Hill but lost out to their AFC East rival.

Will Hill be the same elite, defense-shattering wideout when he’s catching passes from Tua Tagovailoa rather than Patrick Mahomes? That remains to be seen. But his arrival in Miami adds arguably the NFL’s fastest player to an offense that already featured 2021 rookie standout Jaylen Waddle.

Hill ran the 40-yard dash in 4.29 seconds. Waddle, who caught 104 passes in his first pro season, ran a 4.37. Covering both of those players simultaneously is going to cause problems for opposing defenses — especially ones with lackluster cornerback groups. Miami also has DeVante Parker, Cedrick Wilson and tight end Mike Gesicki to round out its passing attack, and it bolstered Tagovailoa’s protection Tuesday by signing the top free agent tackle, Terron Armstead.