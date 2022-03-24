How Will Red Sox Use Trevor Story In Already Loaded Batting Order?

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Cora said Wednesday that if Trevor Story is up to speed and fully healthy, he’ll be in the Red Sox lineup on April 7 in New York.

The bigger question, though, is where?

We know Story will be penciled in to play second base. He knew signing with Boston meant at least one season at a new position, deferring to veteran shortstop Xander Bogaerts and moving to the right side of the infield. Story’s landing spot in the batting order is an entirely different question, though it’s one that should have a positive answer regardless.

The two-time Silver Slugger is joining an offense that finished fifth in runs and third in OPS in all of baseball last season. There’s really no bad answer as to where he could hit in the order, but how does Cora plan to use him? That decision-making process is ongoing.

“We have a pretty good idea (of the lineup),” Cora said Wednesday on MLB Network. “We had a conversation with Trevor right before (the lockout), just talking to him and getting to him and letting him know that we were here for him if he had any questions or whatever he needed to know to just give us a call. But he can lead off, he can hit sixth. ? We do believe his bat is going to play.”

The Rockies, who didn’t have an offense nearly as capable as the Red Sox, primarily used Story in the No. 3 or 4 hole last season. He also occasionally hit second. Story’s best season came in 2008 when he finished eighth in National League MVP voting on the strength of a .291 batting average, 37 home runs with 108 RBIs and a .915 OPS. That season, he was either hitting cleanup or out of the fifth spot more often than not.

That 2018 Rockies team, with DJ LeMahieu, Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon in the lineup, is a decent comp for a team like the 2022 Red Sox, though one certainly could argue there’s even more firepower in the Boston offense.