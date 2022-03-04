If Celtics Add Anyone To Roster, There’s Perfect Option On Market

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have been red-hot and added another shooter to the mix by signing Nik Stauskas to a two-year deal.

Boston inked the sharpshooter to a deal right after the squad’s impressive 120-107 win over the surging Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night. Stauskas has been lighting up the G League to the tune of 100 points over just his last two games.

The Celtics currently have two players on 10-day contracts in Malik Fitts and Matt Ryan, but if they decide not to re-sign either the perfect player to bring in could be Tyreke Evans.

Evans hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2018-19 season due to testing positive for a banned substance in the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. He’s been suspended ever since, but the NBA recently reinstated him and he may be worth a flyer.

He’s just 32 years old and boasts career averages of 15.2 points, 4.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game in 10 seasons in the NBA. He obviously wouldn’t slide right into the starting lineup, but he’s a veteran that could be a better version of what Jabari Parker was to start the season.

Signing Evans wouldn’t drastically change the team. He likely would come on in short bursts and mainly provide depth scoring, which could never hurt. With Jaylen Brown and Aaron Nesmith both out, Boston could use another wing and Evans at least has proved that he’s a capable NBA player.

The Celtics have been one of if not the best team in the NBA since Jan. 1 and if they were able to add a player of Evans’ caliber, it could help.