Ime Udoka Acknowledges Impact Kevin Garnett Had On Celtics, NBA

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics will host the Detroit Pistons on Friday, marking the final time a game will be played at TD Garden without the jersey of Kevin Garnett in the rafters.

The team is preparing to honor the legacy of the Hall of Famer with a jersey retirement ceremony scheduled for Sunday. But there already is plenty of conversation about Garnett’s impact on the Celtics and the league as a whole.

Prior to Friday’s game, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka — whose own NBA career overlapped with Garnett’s — was asked about the Boston legend.

Udoka joked that he didn’t have any personal stories to share that were “suitable” for a media availability, but did offer his thoughts on what Garnett brought to both the Celtics franchise and the league as a whole.

“Obviously one of the intense competitors that our game has seen,” Udoka said during his pregame press conference. “Obviously many battles, I remember some memorable ones, like him and Tim Duncan going at it stood out, but like I said, everybody knows what he’s about. The fiery personality, competitive spirit and what he brought to not only a game, but the Celtics team, getting a championship.

“Credit to him for this weekend and all the festivities. Like I said, some are not suitable for here but I’ve got plenty of stories, and that competitive side is what stands out to me the most, which is obviously something I’m all about and want to instill with this team.”

The jersey retirement ceremony will take place prior to Sunday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, which is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.