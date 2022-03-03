Ime Udoka Brushes Off Individual Credit Amid Coach Of Month Honor

NESN Logo Sign In

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for February, which hardly was a surprising honor amid Boston’s recent surge.

But when asked about it, Udoka deflected personal recognition in favor of the team.

“It means we’re playing well,” Udoka told reporters prior to Thursday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies, as shared by NBC Sports Boston. “Bottom line. Those individual awards are really a reflection of the team and what they’re doing.

“As I’ve said all year, our group is great, lets us push them, coach them hard, the results are showing for them. More than anything it means we’re headed in the right direction. Those accolades come but for me personally its a reflection of those guys and I don’t care about the personal but I care how we’re playing the direction we’re going.”

The Celtics went 9-2 in February and had the league’s best defensive rating for the month.

They will look to keep it going Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies.