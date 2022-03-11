Ime Udoka Learned This From Previous Pistons’ Matchups

NESN Logo Sign In

Ime Udoka is not taking the Detroit Pistons lightly despite their 18-48 record. The Pistons will be looking to end the Celtics win streak, an area they already have some experience in.

In his pre-game press conference, one reporter asked what Udoka has learned from the first three matchups with the Pistons, noting that all three games so far have been close.

“Yeah, that it’s a physical battle every time. They are not the Pistons of earlier this year. They’ve won six out of (their last) nine and they are playing extremely well,” Udoka said on a pre-game press conference. “The other three losses have been close games, competitive. Technically one was not close but our young fellas let them back in late. But like I said, they’ve improved throughout the season and (they are) getting everybody back healthy, (Cade) Cunningham is obviously a big piece of that.”

“The last two (matchups) have been battles, two bigger teams that play physical and we have to get used to that, (as well as) offensive rebounding and all of the things they do well. We have to be ready for that battle.”

The Celtics will look to continue their win streak against the Pistons in TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday.