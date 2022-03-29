Ime Udoka Praises Shorthanded Celtics For Effort In Overtime Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics had their six-game win streak ended with a 115-112 loss to the Toronto Raptors Monday.

The loss was not a typical one, though, as the Celtics were without some of their biggest stars. Robert Williams’ injury has been well-documented, but the team was also missing Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was proud of his team after a tough fight, as the players did not let their disadvantages affect their effort.

“Hell of a job fighting on the second night of a back-to-back shorthanded,” Udoka said after the game. “Loved the fight, loved the effort.”

Udoka went on to express how he felt the Celtics had opportunities to win the game, but ultimately their 18 turnovers and 24 points allowed in transition did them in.

The Celtics will have some time to heal up before a Wednesday showdown with the top-seeded Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET.