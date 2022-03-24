Insider Compares NFL Draft Prospects To Julio Jones, Fast Keenan Allen

NESN Logo Sign In

Ohio State has had a spoil of riches at the wide receiver position in recent years.

Last season, the duo of Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave gave college defenses fits. There is a good chance both players will be first-round picks after they lit up the NFL Combine along with USC’s Drake London.

One insider is giving some high praise for the trio.

“I don’t think people understand how good the top 3 WRs in this class are,” ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky wrote in a tweet. “Drake London is Keyshawn Johnson. The two from Ohio State (Wilson + Olave) are Julio (Jones) and fast Keenan Allen. They’re ridiculous.”

Wilson is projected to go first of the Ohio State duo, now carrying a player comparison of a superstar wide receiver in Jones. Orlovsky gave the comparison to Jones for his violent play at the line of scrimmage, body control with the ball in the air, his ability to make catches away from his body and the way his hips dip at the top of the route, as clarified in the comments.

Orlovsky did not expand on his take comparing Olave to Allen, but the writing is on the wall. Olave is an elite route runner, a trait Allen is most known for, but ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Allen for comparison ran a 4.71 40-yard dash at his Pro Day, though he was recovering from a knee injury at the time.

Olave interviewed with the Patriots at the NFL Combine, and has been mocked as a mid-to-late first-round pick.