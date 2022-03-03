Is Jaylen Brown Injury-Prone? Brad Stevens Pushes Back Against Notion

NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown rolled his right ankle less than three minutes into Tuesday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks and quickly was ruled out from the contest.

His injury isn’t considered severe, but that has not stopped analysts and fans alike from wondering if Brown should be labeled as injury-prone. Brad Stevens was asked to tackle that debate on the “Toucher and Rich” show Thursday and had a thoughtful response.

He first described the differences between re-occurring injuries and unlucky plays.

“Well each injury you have to look at differently,” Stevens said as transcribed by Boston.com’s Hayden Bird. “I think that if it’s something that’s happened over, and over, and over, whether it’s muscular or whatever the case may be, then those are things that people have to address when they get into the weight room and do preventative work.”

Stevens then dove directly into Brown specifically.

“The ‘injury-prone’ thing, obviously when you’re a guy that’s going to play as hard and is as hard-driving, and is as physical, yeah those people are going to be a little bit more susceptible, but that doesn’t make them injury-prone,” Stevens concluded. “They certainly shouldn’t stop doing what they’re doing. That was just an unfortunate, unlucky play.”

The Celtics return to action Thursday night without the services of Brown at TD Garden as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies.