Is Nick Caley Poised For Major Role In Patriots’ New-Look Coaching Staff?

If Ivan Fears goes through with his reported plans to retire this offseason, the New England Patriots’ longest-tenured offensive coach would be someone with whom most fans likely aren’t especially familiar.

That would be Nick Caley, a Patriots assistant since 2015 and the team’s tight ends coach since 2017 (with fullbacks added to his official title in 2020). He’s 39 years old, a product of the same unlikely John Carroll University pipeline that produced Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler and Nick Caserio.

And he could take on a much larger rule in his eighth season with New England.

While it remains unclear how Bill Belichick will structure his offensive staff following last month’s mass exodus, Caley has been rumored as a potential candidate to take over play-calling and/or quarterback coaching duties, possibly sharing those with the recently rehired Joe Judge.

The Patriots currently do not have a coach on staff who has called offensive plays or coached QBs at the NFL level, so this would be new terrain for Caley (and Judge) and a gamble for the franchise with quarterback Mac Jones at a pivotal stage in his NFL development. But McDaniels, who ended his eight-year run as New England’s offensive coordinator to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, offered a rave review of his longtime coworker at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“Nick’s a really good coach,” McDaniels told reporters Wednesday in Indianapolis. “I was fortunate to be surrounded by a lot of those guys there for a long time. They’re a big reason why we had success. But Nick’s players are always well-prepared. He’s a really good teacher. He’s a motivator. You never have to ask him to work harder or longer because he always does everything he can to help the team win. I think Nick has a bright future ahead of him.”

?? Live: Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media live from the 2022 Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. https://t.co/fz4Ajnunhj — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 2, 2022

McDaniels took three other Patriots assistants with him to Las Vegas (wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi, offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo and assistant QBs coach Bo Hardegree). If Fears, the beloved running backs coach whose tenure predates Belichick’s, indeed does retire, that would mark five departures from New England’s 2021 coaching staff, all on the offensive side.