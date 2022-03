NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Islanders look like a different team since the NHL All-Star break.

The Boston Bruins welcome the Islanders to TD Garden on Saturday afternoon as the Black and Gold try to keep up their good fortune.

New York has seen its offense and defense both improve as the forwards are averaging 6.6 points per game while the defense is averaging 2.7 points per game.

For more on the Islanders, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.