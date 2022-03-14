It Seems We Can Cross One QB-Needy Team Off List For Deshaun Watson

NESN Logo Sign In

The Texans are allowing quarterback Deshaun Watson to speak with some teams as they try to coordinate a trade, but that doesn’t mean Houston will be allowing all organizations to do so.

“Houston has declined Indianapolis’ attempt to speak with Deshaun Watson,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Monday, citing sources. “Houston comfortable trading Watson — just not in the AFC South.”

It shouldn’t be a massive surprise to hear general manager Nick Caserio and the Texans are not open to trading Watson to the quarterback-needy Colts. Watson, 26, remains a star quarterback on the field and sending him to Indianapolis would mean the Texans would have to play him twice a season.

Watson, though, does not have any shortage of teams interest in him. The Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks have shown the strongest interest in Watson, according to USA TODAY Sports. New Orleans and Carolina are among teams who have made offers for Watson, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted.

It’s worth noting that three of those four teams belong to the NFC, which perhaps indicates Houston’s feelings on a Watson trade.

The Colts have a void to fill behind center after the trade of quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders last week. Mitchell Trubisky was thought to be a potential fit for the Colts, but the former No. 2 overall pick reportedly agreed to join the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.