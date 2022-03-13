Jackie Bradley Jr. Has Simple Plan For Trying To Rebound From 2021

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 Major League Baseball season was a trying campaign for Jackie Bradley Jr., to say the least.

Bradley struggled from wire to wire in his first and only season with the Brewers, who traded the veteran outfielder back to Boston in early December. The 10th-year pro set career lows in virtually every major statistical category, including a woeful .163 batting average compiled over 134 games with Milwaukee.

JBJ didn’t hide from last year’s shortcomings when he met with Boston media Saturday morning in Fort Meyers, Fla.

“Obviously, I played terrible,” Bradley told reporters, per The Boston Globe. “I didn’t like the way I performed. I’ve got to be better and get better. I definitely don’t want the taste of how last year was so I have to move on, learn from it, and make adjustments … everything was bad last year.”

Bradley’s plan for trying to bounce back from his down season couldn’t be any less complex.

“Just do the opposite of what I did last year,” Bradley told reporters.

Fortunately for Bradley, he’s back in very similar surroundings with a team that was two wins away from the World Series last season. This obviously doesn’t ensure Bradley will put together a productive 2022 season, but it can’t hurt his cause.