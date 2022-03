NESN Logo Sign In

Jake Allen stood on his head to nearly steal the game for the Montreal Canadiens.

The Boston Bruins faced off with Montreal on Monday night and nearly watched the Canadiens netminder single-handedly win them the game. Fortunately for the Bruins, they were able to win it in overtime 3-2.

Allen made a number of big saves in the effort, finishing with 43 total stops on the night.

