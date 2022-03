NESN Logo Sign In

When you’re hot you’re hot.

Such is the case for Jake DeBrusk, who continued to play red-hot hockey Saturday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Boston Bruins forward was in the right place at the right time in the first period. Brad Marchand absolutely bullied Zach Werenski in the offensive zone before letting the puck fly toward the net, allowing DeBrusk to redirect it past Elvis Merz?ikins.

Check it out:

Setting the tone in ©?olumbus pic.twitter.com/hkdcAtZuKn — NESN (@NESN) March 6, 2022

That marks eight goals in as many games for DeBrusk.