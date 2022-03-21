James White Opens Up About Grueling Injury Rehab, Return To Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

When James White was carted off the Gillette Stadium game field last September, he feared his professional football career was over.

Landing awkwardly after a tackle from behind by New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis, White suffered a hip subluxation — an injury that required surgery to repair and kept the veteran running back and co-captain away from the New England Patriots for the remainder of the season.

White spent much of that time in bed, unable to walk without crutches or handle many basic life functions while his surgically repaired right hip healed. During that grueling stretch, the 30-year-old acknowledged a return to the field was difficult to envision, saying he felt “a lot” of doubt over whether he’d ever play another snap.

“Being kind of confined to bed for the first few months and not being able to really move around and do things for myself, you think to yourself, ‘How could I ever run and move and all that stuff ever again?’ ” White said Monday in a video conference. “But obviously as the months go on, things start to loosen up. You start kind of moving around, doing some of the normal things you used to do and just build that confidence back up again.”

Those normal things now will include suiting up for the Patriots. Last week, New England re-signed its longtime pass-catching specialist to a two-year, $5 million contract.

Speaking with the New England media for the first time since his injury, White reflected on the arduous, months-long process that led him back to this point. He only became able to walk without crutches and begin exercising within the last 2 1/2 months.

“They’ve definitely been challenging,” said White, who’d played in at least 14 games in each of the previous six seasons. “I’ve never been in this position in my football career of having to sit out this amount of time and dealing with an injury like this, so it’s a different perspective for me.