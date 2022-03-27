Jarren Duran Sent To Triple-A Worcester As Red Sox Make Roster Moves

NESN Logo Sign In

The Opening Day roster of the Boston Red Sox continued to take shape Sunday as the organization made a handful of roster moves while optioning more than a dozen players to minor league clubs.

Perhaps the most notable player involved was outfielder Jarren Duran, who was optioned to Triple-A Worcester alongside catchers Ronaldo Hernández and Connor Wong. Duran (33 games) and Wong (six games) each played in Boston last season while Hernández spent the 2021 campaign in Double-A Portland and Worcester.

The Red Sox have a pair of catchers in Christian Vázquez and Kevin Plawecki penciled in front of Wong and Hernández. Boston also has depth in the grass with Kiké Hernández, Alex Verdugo, J.D. Martinez and Jackie Bradley Jr., specifically.

Duran, 25, who likely will see time in Boston throughout the season, has recorded a .353 batting average and .450 on-base percentage with 20 plate appearances in spring training.

Additionally, the Red Sox announced that catchers Roldani Baldwin and Kole Cottam; infielders Ryan Fitzgerald and Roberto Ramos, and right-handed pitchers Silvino Bracho, Taylor Cole, Michael Feliz, Darin Gillies, Geoff Hartlieb and Zack Kelly all were reassigned to minor league camp.

The Red Sox will open up their season against the New York Yankees on April 7. Boston will be allowed to carry 28 players to start the season due to a truncated preseason with the cutdown to 26 starting May 1.