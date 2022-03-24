Jaylen Brown Calls Out Jayson Tatum Over 3-Pointer Celebration

NESN Logo Sign In

Dishing out a pass before a bucket apparently isn’t the only way Jaylen Brown has assisted Jayson Tatum this season.

Tatum recently added a new staple to his game: blowing a kiss to the crowd after knocking down a 3-pointer. The three-time All-Star a few weeks ago claimed he gave the celebration a test drive and was inspired to keep doing it when he effectively earned the seal of approval from his son, Deuce. Brown, however, believes he was omitted from the celebration’s origin story.

“He watching me work out and stuff like that,” Brown told reporters Wednesday after the Celtics’ 125-97 win over the Utah Jazz at TD Garden, per MassLive. “And then pregame, when I’m getting ready for the game, he watches my workout and he kind of sees what I’ve got going on and he’s like, ‘OK, I’m going to come out and see if I can get away with something.’

“He definitely got the kiss from me. Let’s roll the tape back. Now I’ve got to mix it up. I don’t know what to do. JT lifts a lot. He’s light-skinned so it look better when he do it. So I gotta switch it up.”

Brown has two options for adding a signature celebration to his arsenal. He can let one come naturally or he can force it, kind of like how Grant Williams did with his new “nickname.”