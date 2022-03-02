Jaylen Brown Injury: Ime Udoka Offers Latest After Celtics Star’s Exit

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown suffered a right ankle sprain and quickly was ruled out of Tuesday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden.

The injury came just three minutes into the contest as Brown tried to drive the lane and stepped awkwardly on the foot of a Hawks defender. He walked off the floor under his own power before it was ruled that he would not return.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka offered a brief update on Brown after Tuesday’s 107-98 win.

“Rolled it, it’s got some swelling and soreness, obviously,” Udoka said, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “He tried to give it a go in the back, wanted to come back out and play. We just thought big picture, where we’re at in the season, to be smart. We’ll know more in the next few days, but he tried to give it a go and still sore and swollen.”

Does the fact Brown tried to return indicate it won’t be a long-term injury?

“You would hope not. He walked off by himself and tried to go in the back so you hope not, but we’ll evaluate him over the next few days,” Udoka said. “it doesn’t seem like it, but you never know how it can change over night with swelling and pain.”

Brown’s health obviously is paramount to Boston after the group had been playing some of its best basketball of late. The Celtics, with less than 20 games remaining in the season, have three contests within the next week including against a pair of playoff contenders with the Memphis Grizzles on Thursday and Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.