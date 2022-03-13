Jaylen Brown Now Dunk Of Year Candidate After Posterizing Maxi Kleber

Oh my, Jaylen

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown now will be in the conversation for the NBA’s dunk of the year after going up and over Dallas Mavericks’ Maxi Kleber in the first half of Sunday’s game at TD Garden.

Brown split a pair of Mavericks defenders off the dribble at the top of the key, got into the paint and threw down a thunderous dunk over the 6-foot-10 Kleber.

Check it out:

Celtics legend Kevin Garnett, who was in the front row given that his jersey is being retired after Sunday’s contest, showed Brown some love for the highlight-reel play.

