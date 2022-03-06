Jayson Tatum Drops 54 in Win Over Nets, Matches Celtics Record

NESN Logo Sign In

The Brooklyn Nets had no answers for Jayson Tatum on Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.

Tatum put up a game-high 54 points in the Celtics’ 126-120 win over their division rival, six points shy of his career high. The offensive outburst marked the fourth career game of 50-plus points for Tatum, who matched Boston icon Larry Bird for the Celtics record.

To put the feat in perspective, Bird was 32 years old when he logged his fourth career 50-plus-point game for the Celtics. Tatum, who’s just over halfway through his fifth NBA season, turned 24 this past Thursday.

Speaking with ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth after the game, Tatum shed light on his confidence level.

“Very confident,” Tatum told Hubbarth, as seen during ABC’s coverage. “You know, this is what I dreamed about as a kid and worked my whole life to get to. Obviously, I got a long way to go — a long way from what I’m trying to accomplish. Staying in the moment and just enjoying it. Having fun doing what I love every day. I’m blessed.”

Tatum’s next opportunity to move past Bird will be Wednesday when the Celtics visit the Charlotte Hornets.