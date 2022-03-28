Jayson Tatum Makes Celtics History With Another Eastern Conference Player Of Week

NESN Logo Sign In

This is not a recording: Jayson Tatum was named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the three Boston Celtics games played between March 21-27.

It marks a second consecutive week where Tatum earned the honor and third time (!) during the month of March that the budding superstar did so. Tatum is the first player in Celtics history to claim player of the week recognition in two consecutive weeks and, to no surprise, three times in one month.

Tatum averaged 32.0 points on 58.2% from the field and 50% from long range during three victories — Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder — for the Celtics, who now have won six straight games. His scoring average ranked fourth in the league to go along with five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across those same three games.

Tatum now has received the weekly honor eight times in his five-year career.